Police say 38-year-old woman killed, 2-month-old baby injured in crash near 39th and Blue Ridge Cutoff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a 38-year-old woman is dead and her two-month-old baby has serious injuries following a crash near 39th and Blue Ridge Cutoff.

The crash was reported just after 9:30 Tuesday night. Investigation into the crash determined that the driver of a Chevrolet sedan was eastbound on the exit ramp from the highway when it was struck by the driver of a southbound Olds sedan.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene. She has been identified as LaShonda C. Johnson. Police said Johnson’s two-month-old son was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition as of Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the sedan was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours while emergency crews investigated the scene.