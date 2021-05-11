Police say circumstances of Kansas City man’s disappearance are suspicious

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are attempting to locate a 52-year-old Kansas City man who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Gilberto D. Gutierrez was last seen around 2 p.m. at his farm near Bannister Road and View High Drive in south Kansas City.

Gutierrez is described as standing 5’8″ and weighs 180 lbs. He has grey hair, brown eyes, and grey facial hair.

Police said the circumstances of his disappearance are suspicious and his family is concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person Section at 816-234-5136.

