Police say death of man near bus stop on Summit now being investigated as homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say the death of a man found near a bus stop Sunday morning is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police responded to the incident just before 8 a.m. near Summit and Avenida Cesar E. Chavez where the victim was found unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim was identified Monday as 62-year-old Rolando Perez-Garcia. Police believe he was homeless and detectives have been unable to locate any next of kin in the area.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are investigating the area for any information that can help determine what may have occurred.

If anyone has any information, call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).





