Police say employee shot 32-year-old after disturbance at Domino’s on Blue Parkway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a Domino’s employee shot a 32-year-old man Wednesday night after a disturbance at the restaurant, killing the man.

Family of Marc Davis II told FOX4 that he was just planning to go pick up a pizza at the Domino’s location near near 49th and Blue Parkway.

But police said after investigating, the incident began when Davis entered the business and began causing a disturbance with employees. Police said Davis was armed with a gun, but they did not provide any further details on the disturbance.

KCPD spokesman Sgt. Jake Becchina said evidence indicates an employee fired a gun multiple times, hitting Davis. The 32-year-old left the Domino’s and then collapsed in the parking lot, police said.

Officers detained that employee Wednesday night for an interview and they’ve since been released, pending further investigation.

Still, Davis’ family told FOX4 earlier Thursday they don’t believe their loved one was the type to be “out looking for trouble.”

“He didn’t start trouble. If there was trouble and he was present, he would be the one to diffuse it,” cousin Natasha Smith said before KCPD issued its update.

The metro family is left distraught that the 32-year-old father is now gone.

Becchina said, at this point in the investigation, it does not appear that this was an attempted robbery. Police will continue investigating and will present their full case to the prosecutor’s office when finished.

Detectives believe there was at least one other person at the scene when the shooting occurred that they’d like to speak with, along with anyone else who might have seen or heard something.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

