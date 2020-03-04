Police say human skull found in 2018 is from Missouri man

ST. LOUIS — Police say a human head found in a trash bin in 2018 was that of a missing Ferguson man.

The victim was 39-year-old Demarko Sanders, who was last seen on Sept. 17, 2018.

His head was found on Sept. 26, 2018, in a trash bin.

Police will not say if they have any suspects in Sanders’ death.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports St. Louis officer Michelle Woodling said in an mail that the investigation is continuing and no further information would be released.

Police said the remains were burned.

