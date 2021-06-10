Police say juvenile arrested and charged in killing of 15-year-old at Sycamore Park in south Kansas City

A juvenile was shot and killed June 8, 2021, at Sycamore Park in Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri Police is reporting that a juvenile has been arrested and charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Terrell Bell.

Officers responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 108th and Sycamore.

When officers arrived on scene they found Bell, who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Since the suspect in this case is a juvenile, the name will not be released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

