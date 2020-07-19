Police say man has life-threatening injuries after shooting near E. 51st and Garfield

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries following a shooting late Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the shooting near E. 51st and Garfield Ave. just before 11: 30 a.m. When they arrived on scene they located a man in his 50s who was suffering from a gunshot injury.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries were reported to be life threatening, according to KCPD.

Police said the suspect, described as a black female in her 30s, left the shooting scene in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.