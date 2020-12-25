Police say man who tried to break into Micro Center shot at Overland Park officers before fleeing

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An attempted Christmas morning burglary involved Overland Park police and a suspect exchanging gunfire at a Micro Center on Metcalf Avenue.

Officers went to the store around 2 a.m., after the 30-year-old suspect tripped an alarm. When they attempted to arrest the man, he shot them, and officers returned fire.

“They interrupted him and the crime in progress. I was told he emptied his clip,” Overland Park spokesperson Sean Reilly said.

Reilly added that at one point, the suspect was on the store’s roof. Nobody was hurt in shooting, but the suspect ran from the scene westbound towards an apartment complex at 95th and Foster.

Police arrested him at that scene around 4:30 in the morning. Officers had to use a taser to take him in. Reilly said it’s likely that the suspect tossed his gun when he ran away from them.

The suspect is in the Johnson County Jail, but has yet to be formally charged. FOX4 will provide further details about those charges when they’re filed and the man appears in court.