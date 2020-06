KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after an officer was stabbed Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. near 9th and Grand. The officer was responding to an agitated individual and was stabbed in the chest right above the vest line.

Police tell FOX4 a suspect has been taken into custody.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Police said the stabbing was not related at all to the protests happening at the Country Club Plaza over the killing of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody last week.