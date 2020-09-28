Police say suspect shot at them, ran away in Lenexa neighborhood

LENEXA, Kan. — Police have closed off several residential streets along a significant road as they search for someone they say shot at them early this morning.

The incident happened at in the 8900 block of Haskins Street. Police said they found a suspect standing outside of a stolen car. When they approached, the suspect shot at them and then ran away.

Now, the police presence stretches along Pflumm Road is closed from 87th Street to Santa Fe Trail Drive, with cruisers stationed at every side road. The search area is so vast that additional officers have been called in from Shawnee, Prairie Village and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are looking for a man on foot. They ask anyone who lives in the area to stay inside and call 911 if you see anything suspicious.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as we find out more.

