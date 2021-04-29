Police say suspect who struck woman with vehicle outside Kansas City, Kansas middle school has turned herself in

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is reporting that the female suspect that allegedly struck another woman with her vehicle Tuesday afternoon outside a local middle school has turned herself in to police.

Officers responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. Tuesday at Carl Bruce Middle School, formerly Northwest Middle School, near 18th and Parallel Parkway.

Police said a disagreement between a small group of female students ended with a parent sustaining serious injuries when she was struck by a vehicle allegedly driven by 39-year-old Tyla Jack.

No students were injured in the incident.

Jack is also wanted for aggravated assault on a KCK Public Schools officer when she took off from the scene and the officer had to dive to get out of the way.

