Police say suspected impaired driver drags, injures two KCPD officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City police officers are recovering from injuries after investigators say a suspected impaired driver attempting to flee a scene on Saturday dragged them with his car.

KCPD says this happened just before 5 p.m. at E. 44th Street and Flora Avenue. Officers were trying to arrest the driver suspected of impairment in a Cadillac CT5 when he didn’t get out of the car, and tried to drive away.

Officers were attempting to remove him and were dragged, one falling off before the driver hit a parked Nissan Sentra, the other was hanging onto the passenger side until the driver hit a Ford Escape.

The Cadillac driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One officer had reported minor injuries, the officer who was hanging onto the passenger side of the car was taken to a hospital, but is expected to recover.