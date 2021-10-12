Police say they arrested suspect under a car as he tried to steal catalytic converter

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police arrest a suspect after being tipped off by an observant citizen.

Officers were called to an apartment complex Monday night. They said someone called after seeing two men in the parking lot stealing catalytic converters. Officers said they responded and found a suspect under a vehicle with a battery operated saw.

Investigators said the suspect’s accomplice took off in a vehicle and left his friend behind to face the alleged crimes.

Detectives continue investigating the case. They said the suspect is also wanted on felony charges in Kansas. He will be extradited to face those crimes first and later return to Jackson County to face charges.

We want to take a moment to brag on our citizens and officers for a great, cooperative effort last night that lead to an arrest!

Lee’s Summit Police say it’s often difficult to find the people responsible for stealing catalytic converters because the converters can normally be removed in less than 30-seconds.