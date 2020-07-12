Police say Warrensburg resident shot at two men trying to force their way into his apartment, killing one

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Warrensburg police are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded to investigate a shooting near East Hunt Street and South Holden Street. When officers arrived they received another call regarding a shooting victim at Jerry’s One Stop just up the street. There they located a man who had been shot. He was taken to Western Missouri Medical where he was pronounced dead.

The resident of the apartment was contacted who told police that two men tried to force their way into his apartment and at lease one was armed with a gun. He fired two shots at the two men and was able to shut the door as they ran from the scene.

The man killed in the shooting was 23-years-old and a resident of Warrensburg. Police are not releasing his name until family is notified.

Police say officers followed a blood trail from the apartment to Jerry’s One Stop and said it appeared the male shot left the apartment scene and collapsed at Jerry’s.

At this time, police say they believe the man killed was one of the two men who tried to force his way in to the apartment.

Police also said they have a gun that one of the suspect’s left at the apartment scene.