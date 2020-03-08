Police say young woman injured in Northland drive-by shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police say a young woman has non-life threatening injuries after she was injured in a drive-by shooting in the Northland overnight.

Officers were dispatched to the area of 111th and Ditman around 12:30 Sunday morning on reports of several shots being fired.

Police located a crime scene at a vacant house where they say an unauthorized party may have been taking place.

While investigating, police said a young adult female arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound claiming to have been in the area.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.