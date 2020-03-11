Police search for evidence in disappearance of Prairie Village woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Police continue to search two separate locations in Johnson County, looking for evidence that will help them find a woman who's been missing since last June.

Crime lab technicians are spending Wednesday looking for evidence inside Angela Green's home, near Tomahawk and Reeds roads. Green had been reported missing to Prairie Village police in February, about eight months after she was last seen, which police call unusual.

The 51-year-old woman had lived in the house being searched with her husband and daughter for years. Neighbors say they didn't know what to make of not seeing her in recent months. Green's daughter, who is a student at the University of Kansas, told a neighbor via text that her father claimed her mother had died of a stroke in July.

But the daughter also said she thinks that may not be the case. Police would only say that based on information gathered so far, investigators believe Green is endangered.

"Some questions are simple to answer," said Capt. Ivan Washington, of the Prairie Village police. "When you start to get conflicting statements, you know it’s concerning to us."

Investigators also are searching a business location in Olathe. Police say the two areas being searched are of interest to them but would not say why.

This is still considered a missing persons case but police say it could quickly change to a criminal investigation. Police would not say if they have found any evidence yet that would lead them to suspect foul play in the woman's disappearance. Crime lab workers are expected to put in a long day to complete their search for clues.