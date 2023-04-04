Gladstone police are asking for help locating George Thalman, who was last seen on Sunday, March 19.

GLADSTONE, Mo. —Gladstone police are asking the public for help locating a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

George Thalman was last seen on Sunday, March 19, in the area of NE Englewood Road and N. Antioch Road.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket, cream colored “IZOD” sweater, blue jeans and brown boots. The person who reported Thalman missing says he typically carries a black backpack and occasionally wears a blue “KC” hat. Police say Thalman has been known to frequent the Independence Avenue area.

Thalman has a medical condition that requires him to take medications that he may not currently have access to.

Anyone with information on Thalman’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.