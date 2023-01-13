LAWRENCE, Kan. — Lawrence police are asking for help locating a man they believe to be armed and dangerous.

Police say Derrick James Davidson stole a car in Topeka and drove to Lawrence Wednesday. Around 2:30p.m., Davidson led Lawrence police on a foot chase in the 700 block of Iowa St. before escaping.

Officers say roughly two hours later, Davidson stole a box truck in the 800 block of Broadview Drive and left town. Topeka police located the truck, but Davidson ran away and escaped a second time.

Davidson is wanted for previous drug charges and parole violation. Police believe Davidson has a firearm with him. If you see Davidson, call 911 immediately and do not approach him.