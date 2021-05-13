Police search for man who exposed himself to women in Waldo and Brookside

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Women walking in the Waldo and Brookside areas of town have reported a man exposing himself in a vehicle, police said.

The department is investigating two reports of the man exposing himself happening in less than an hour Tuesday morning.

The first instance took place around 7 a.m. near West 57th and Summit streets. Then around 7:45 a.m., police say the man exposed himself to another woman near West 70th Street and Brookside Road. The locations are about two miles apart.

In both cases, the suspect drove an older, dark gray, Honda Accord or Toyota Camry. The victims said he pulled up next to them and exposed himself while sitting in the driver’s seat.

He is described as a black man in his mid-30s.

FOX4 reached out to KCPD for more descriptive details of the suspect, but investigators say they don’t have any at this time. We’ll update this story if detectives share an updated description.

Detectives are reviewing previous reports to see if there are additional reports of the man exposing himself.

If you’ve experienced anything like this and haven’t filed a police report, officers ask that you do so as soon as possible.

Police warn that as the weather warms up, more people head outside. They say to make sure someone always knows where you’re going and when you plan to return. Make sure you have a phone with you and take a picture of anyone you see committing a crime. Police also say to pay close attention to vehicles driving slowly or drivers that seem to be acting suspiciously.