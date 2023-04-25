PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — The Prairie Village Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

61-year-old Jerrold Hall was reported missing on April 5. He was last seen on April 2, in the 7700 block of Mission Road.

Hall is described as a white man, approximately 5’7” tall, weighing 200 pounds with long gray hair, hazel eyes and a gray beard.

Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-642-6868 or the Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.