KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are looking for a missing man who disappeared Sunday morning.

Investigators say 63-year-old Paul Thrasher stopped at the Phillips 66 station near 59th and Leavenworth Road around 10:30 a.m. No one has heard from him since then.

Thrasher is 6′ tall and weighs 225 pounds. He has white hair and police say he is likely wearing a red and white skull cap.

Thrasher was behind the wheel of his vintage 1972 Chevrolet Truck when he disappeared. The vehicle has two door and the Kansas antique license plate 205958.

Thrasher’s vintage 1972 Chevrolet Truck provided by Kansas City, Kan. Police

Detectives say Thrasher has limited mobility and needs help walking. He relies on both a walker and an electric scooter to get around.

If you’ve noticed Thrasher’s vintage truck, or know where he is, police ask you to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

