Police search for missing Overland Park woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — An Overland Park woman disappeared from Johnson County, and police hope you’ll help officers find her.

Overland Park police are searching for any information about 40-year-old Kathleen McRoberts. Katie is 5’11” and weighs 140 pounds. She was last seen in the area of West 75th and Walmer Street.

McRoberts hasn’t been home, or spoken to her parents since Monday. They say she takes medication and they are concerned for her safety.

If you know anything about McRoberts, or her disappearance, call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.