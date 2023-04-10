WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Johnson County, Missouri, officials are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Christina Hamline has not been seen since the morning hours of April 7 near E Highway and 13 Highway, north of Warrensburg.

Hamline is described as 5-foot-5, weighing 120 pounds with brown/red hair and blue eyes. Police said she has both nostrils pierced and was last seen wearing a gray Carhart hooding, maroon crop top, jeans with holes and Nike shoes.

Anyone with information or who has seen Hamline is asked to call 911, or the Johnson County Central Dispatch at 660-747-5511 or 660-747-2265.