Lenexa police search for thieves hitting cars parked at gym

LENEXA, Kan. — Police are looking for three people accused of breaking into cars parked at a fitness club in Lenexa.

Investigators said the thieves then used a credit card stolen from one of the cars at a retailer in the area.

Source: Lenexa Police Dept.

Police released pictures of three men, who each dressed in all black and wore masks. One of the men had on a red cap. The suspects were seen near West 87th Street and Penrose Lane driving a black Chevy Malibu.

Source: Lenexa Police Dept.

If you can help identify the men, call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8064.

