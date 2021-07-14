Police search Grain Valley property in connection with missing person case

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Independence police department is working with other agencies to search a property in Grain Valley.

Investigators confirmed officers are searching in the 4000 block of S. Buckner Tarsney Road Wednesday afternoon. They said the search is related to a missing person case from Independence. Police did not provide additional details about the case.

Pictures show a line of cars parked on a sprawling green lawn.

This is a developing story, additional information will be added as it becomes available.

