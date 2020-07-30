Police searching for driver who hit, killed 63-year-old Overland Park woman

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A 63-year-old Overland Park woman is dead, and the person who killed her is on the run.

The hit-and-run crash happened Wednesday night at 77th Terrace and Metcalf Avenue. Police say Sherry Dunn was crossing Metcalf westbound, and the driver of a GMC or Chevy crew cab pickup truck was driving northbound when it hit her.

“I’m sort of shocked, and I’m sort of disturbed why this person continued to drive northbound on Metcalf,” Overland Park Police Officer John Lacy said.

Dunn, a wife and mother, lived not far from where she was killed.

Police said there may have been a chance to save her if the driver would have stopped and called police instead of driving off.

“I wonder why? Why would they continue to drive?” Lacy asked. “They could’ve been under the influence of alcohol, maybe their drivers license is suspended. We don’t know at this time.”

Lacy said the penalty for hitting and killing someone while under the influence or driving on a suspended license is not as stiff as hit-and-run. So not only should that person have stopped to help the victim, it would have ultimately helped them, too.

“You left the scene of an accident. A person is deceased at that point. That’s when the DA is going to get really involved,” Lacy said.

Police say they’re looking for a light-colored, possibly light grey or silver, GMC or Chevy crew cab pickup truck. The pickup had a black or dark-colored bed cover. It’s missing the driver’s side mirror, which was recovered at the scene.

“I don’t know if they have any remorse, but we hope that they come to their senses and contact the police department,” Lacy said.

The pickup truck will most likely have damage to the front quarter panel and driver’s side door. If you see the truck or know the person who did this, please call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.