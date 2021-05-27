Police searching for KCK woman last seen in Independence in October; family suspects foul play

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor is supporting the Independence and Grandview police departments in search looking for a missing woman last seen in Independence, Missouri in October of 2020.

Kensie Renee Aubry of Kansas City, Kansas, last had contact with family on October 7, 2020, and was last known to be with two male individuals and one female individual.

Aubry, 32, is 5-foot-3-inches tall and weighs between 130 and 160 pounds. She has brown hair, green or hazel eyes and several recognizable tattoos.

Her family believes foul play is involved in her disappearance.

Aubry is originally from Pearland, Texas and lived in Kansas City, Kansas.

Anyone with information on Aubry’s whereabouts or her disappearance is asked to call the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7300.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android