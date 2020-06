KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for a man missing from a local psychiatric hospital.

William Isgar was last seen at 4:15 p.m. Monday leaving the Research Psychiatric Hospital on 63rd Street.

The 41-year-old was wearing purple scrubs. He is described as 5-foot-9, weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was at the hospital being evaluated. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and do not approach Isgar, police say.