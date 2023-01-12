SPRING HILL, Kan. — Kansas officials have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man with dementia.

Irvin Middlebusher was last seen between 3:30-4 a.m. Thursday at a senior living facility near South Franklin and West 226th streets in Spring Hill.

The 84-year-old is described as 6 foot, weighing 220 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored suit and carrying a Bible.

Police said Middlebusher might have been picked up or had access to an unknown vehicle.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Spring Hill Police Department at 913-782-0270.