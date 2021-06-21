Silver Alert: Police searching for missing 88-year-old Kansas City woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say they’re searching for a missing 88-year-old woman who needs daily medication and has Alzheimer’s disease.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert.

Ila Parks was last seen near Platte Purchase and Barry Road around noon Monday.

The 88-year-old is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. Police did not any details about what she was last seen wearing. A photo of her vehicle is provided above; it is described as a tan 2003 Lexus ES300 with the Missouri license plate GV89P.

KCPD said Parks takes daily medication that’s important for her wellbeing. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.