KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Kansas City police are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager with autism.

16-year-old Joshua S. Henry was last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. on April 26, near Oakley Avenue and 27th Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

Henry is described as a white boy, approximately 5’10”, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say Henry was last seen wearing a denim jacket, black jeans and red and black tennis shoes.

If you see Henry, call 911 or call the KCPD Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.