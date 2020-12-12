Police searching for missing KCK man with autism, schizophrenia

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police are searching for a missing Kansas City, Kansas, man Saturday who has autism and schizophrenia.

Michael Philavong was last seen in the area of 8th Street and Tenny in KCK on Dec. 11. Police said they believe Philavong is on foot.

He is described as 5-foot-4, weighing 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police do not have a description of his last known clothing.

Anyone with information about Philavong’s location is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or KCK police at 913-596-3000.