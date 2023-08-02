KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police took one person into custody they believe may be responsible for a fatal shooting in Grandview and two other shootings in Kansas City.

Around 8:19 a.m. Wednesday, Kansas City police were called to a shooting at Ruskin Way and Sycamore Terrace. Minutes later, officers were called to a second shooting at Longview Road and Food Lane. Police said injuries from both shootings are considered non-life threatening.

Officers said the suspect in both shootings match a similar description and was seen with a similar vehicle.

A short time later, Grandview police were called to a deadly shooting involving a suspect and vehicle with a similar description as the shootings in Kansas City.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers located the vehicle and took the suspect into custody. KCPD has not released any additional information about the suspect.

Grandview police have not yet identified the victim of the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.