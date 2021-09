KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are searching for burglary suspects and what they stole from a northeast Kansas City home.

Police say the jewelry was taken between July 17 and July 18 in the 9300 block of NE 93rd Terrace and have sentimental value to the family.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the whereabouts of the jewelry is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

A reward of up to $2,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.