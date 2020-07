GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police are searching for two men responsible for stealing two motorcycles from Gail’s Harley Davidson early Thursday morning.

The two men broke in just after 2 a.m. and stole two 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

According to Gail’s, the two men stole a Silver Denim RoadGlide Special and a Black FXDRS.

Gail’s Harley Davidson shared surveillance photos on their Facebook page of the two suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandview Police Department.