KCK Police are seeking tips in the unsolved 2016 homicide of 38-year-old Joshua Bush

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is asking the public for help in trying to solve a 2016 homicide.

Police say on August 22, 2016, 38-year-old Joshua Allen Bush was found shot to death near 46th and Leavenworth Road by a city worker mowing.

Bush has two surviving daugthers, a son and several grandchildren.

Currently, a $5,000 cash reward is available for any information by contacting the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All information is anonymous.