INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by an Independence police officer at a gas station early Thursday morning.

According to the Lee’s Summit Police Department, Independence officers were flagged down at a BP gas station at 23rd Street and Chrysler Avenue.

The people who waved down the officers said there was a man in the parking lot causing a disturbance.

As police investigated, the man “produced a handgun” and an officer fired his weapon and shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the officer was not hurt in the incident.

The shooting is being invested by the Eastern Jackson County Police Involved Incident Team, made up of the Lee’s Summit, Independence, Grandview and Blue Springs police departments.

