Police shoot one person in east Kansas City; highway patrol investigating

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police shot one person Wednesday, according to the department.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of E. 25th Street.

Further details what led up to the police shooting were not immediately available.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. The agency said no officers were injured and the person shot had non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active scene and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.