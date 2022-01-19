Police shoot one person in east Kansas City; highway patrol investigating

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police shooting near 25th and Jackson, Kansas City

Police shooting near 25th and Jackson, Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police shot one person Wednesday, according to the department.

The shooting happened in the 4300 block of E. 25th Street.

Further details what led up to the police shooting were not immediately available.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation. The agency said no officers were injured and the person shot had non-life threatening injuries.

This is an active scene and FOX4 will update this story as details become available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first