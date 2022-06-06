LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Officers involved in a Leavenworth shooting earlier this year will not face charges in the case.

The district attorney of Johnson County, Kansas, investigated the shooting and determined “the use of deadly force was justified under Kansas law.”

The Leavenworth Police Department said it conducted an internal review and found the use of deadly force was reasonable and in compliance with department policy.

Police responded to 4th Street and Miami Street in Leavenworth on Feb. 13, 2022. A woman said a man she knew was in the area with a gun.

Officers arrived and found 31-year-old Donald Barden in the middle of the intersection of 5th Street and Seneca Street.

Police said they tried to negotiate with Barden and convince him to drop the weapon. Investigators with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Barden ignored those requests and instead waved his gun around and threatened suicide.

The KBI reports Barden then ran toward officers while pointing the gun at them.

An officer from the Leavenworth Police Department and an officer with the Lansing Police Department fired rounds toward Barden, striking him. At the same time, KBI said another Leavenworth officer fired bean bag rounds at Barden.

Barden was treated at the scene for his injuries and then taken to a hospital.

After he was released, Barden was transferred to the Leavenworth County Jail where he was booked for three counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

