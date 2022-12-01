TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man is dead in Topeka following a police shooting on Dec. 1.

The Topeka Police Department issued a statement Thursday morning which stated during a traffic stop, a suspect displayed a gun, and “the officer feared for their life, fired the gun, striking the suspect.”

According to Topeka Police Chief Bryan Wheeles, an officer stopped in front of a vehicle blocking an alley. Chief Wheeles said the officer discovered the vehicle was stolen.

He told reporters the officer, in full uniform and in a marked car, attempted to take the man into custody. Chief Wheeles said the man resisted arrest and there was a struggle over a gun.

The police chief did not answer when reporters asked how many shots were fired, calling that an investigative detail. Wheeles called the incident a community tragedy and an example of the risks police face every day.

The Topeka Police Department has taped off a crime scene in the 2000 block of S.W. Lincoln. (KSNT Photo/Katie Garceran)

A KSNT reporter on the scene reported there was a large police presence in the area just after the initial call. The original call came in around 7 a.m. Thursday, according to Topeka Police.

Authorities blocked off S.W. Hampton Street between S.W. Lincoln Street and S.W. Buchanan Street in Central Topeka.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was quickly on the scene. Kirk D. Thompson, Director of the KBI, was also at the scene.

This story will be updated if further information becomes available.