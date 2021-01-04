Police standoff in Grandview prompted by reported assault, kidnapping

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — Police have gathered around a residence and are working a standoff, which began after a reported assault and kidnapping.

Officers responded to a home near East 136th Street and Cypress Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday. The caller said someone had been assaulted and taken by a man with a gun.

Police set up a perimeter around the neighborhood, blocking off at least three streets. SWAT teams and hostage negotiators were seen at the scene.

Families living closest to the residence were evacuated. Police ask anyone else who lives in the area to stay away until the situation is resolved.

At this time, police have not said if they know how many people are in the home or the condition of anyone in question. They have nothing more to report at this time.

FOX4 has a crew at the scene. We will provide more information as it is made available.

