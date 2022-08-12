KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police warned residents to stay away from the area of 44th and Park around noon on Friday.

Officers say there is a person with a weapon barricaded inside a house.

The person is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that police say was reported Friday morning.

Kansas City police officers are in the neighborhood, working to resolve the situation peacefully.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.

