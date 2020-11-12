Police suspect homicide after finding man unresponsive at 12th and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a homicide after finding a man unresponsive in the Lykins Neighborhood on November 7, according to a statement that the Kansas City Police Department sent out today.

Officers responded to E. 12th Street and Cleveland Avenue just after 7 p.m. on a medical call. When they arrived, the found a man who was unresponsive.

Responders took the man to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man was later identified as 31-year-old Rodolfo Ibarra.

At first, police couldn’t tell exactly how Ibarra died. However, officials later figured out the death was caused by “sustained injuries.” Police did not provide further details on the nature of the injuries or potential suspect information.

The case is listed as a homicide.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043. Or if you would like to remain anonymous, you can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

