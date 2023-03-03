PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities have launched a homicide investigation after a Missouri S&T employee was found dead Wednesday morning.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department identified Eugene R. Morton, 57, as the victim.

Investigators say Morton was found dead around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 15000 block of County Road. Police responded to the scene for a check well-being call after Morton had missed several days of work.

The Phelps County Coroner determined Morton was the victim of a homicide, though investigators have not disclosed his cause of death.

The sheriff’s department says the death does not appear to be random act of violence and there is no danger to the public.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Rolla Police Department are also assisting with the investigation.

If you have any information relevant to this case, contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860.