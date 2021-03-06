Police: Three people shot, two dead in 5000 block of Agnes Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that left two people dead in the 5000 block of Agnes Avenue.

Police say several people were involved in an argument regarding a car crash that escalated. Multiple people fired multiple shots. Two adult males were deceased at the scene. Third adult male is in critical condition in emergency surgery at a local hospital.

Detectives are talking to witnesses and collecting evidence and say the crime scene is large. Agnes Avenue is closed from 51st Street to 49th Street.

The identities of the men and of any suspects is not yet known.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly or call the TIPS Hotline. Callers can remain anonymous and there is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Details are still coming in and FOX4 will update this story as they become available.

