Police use real example to send safety message to Big 12 basketball fans

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a year where many things changed, one thing hasn’t.

Kansas City Police took time Thursday to welcome basketball fans to town for the Big 12 Championships Thursday. They also reminded them to take an extra step or two before heading to T-Mobile Center or the Power & Light District.

Welcome #Big12MBB fans! There may not be as many of you in KC this year, but we still want you to stay safe during your visit! So we once again share our greatest hit of what not to do when you park your vehicle, then go watch a game. Yes, this was real. pic.twitter.com/KjEIKFBCJN — kcpolice (@kcpolice) March 11, 2021

Police say to hide all of your valuables inside your car. That includes cash, electronics, and luggage or bags. Also check you have your keys and lock the doors of your car before leaving your parking spot.