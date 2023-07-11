KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement across the Kansas City metro continue to see a spike in vehicle thefts. Many of them are Hyundai and Kia models.

Police and car owners who have been victimized have a warning.

Two people in Kansas City said their cars were broken into — both a Hyundai and a Kia. One of them was even stolen.

“I was frustrated,” Kia owner Drevantae Dixon said. “You know, here we go, something else I’ve got to deal with.”

“It’s just been a huge inconvenience,” Sara Faulk said. “And I mean money, of course.”

Faulk said her daughter’s car was parked in a secured parking garage near 10th and Wyandotte in Kansas City.

In security camera footage, you can see a man in a mask make his move. He breaks in through a window.

Once inside the car, it only takes the thief about 10-15 seconds to get it started. Then, the criminal takes off with the 22-year-old’s first car that she’s owned.

Police recovered the Hyundai, but Faulk said it was totaled.

“So senseless,” Faulk said. “It was stolen, driven for probably driven for 30 minutes or so and then crashed.”

The car was a 2017 Hyundai Elantra, one of the model’s police said is prime picking for criminals.

Officer Danny Chavez with Lenexa Police said these thefts are part of a trend they’ve seen among youth on TikTok.

He said they’ve seen an increase in auto thefts, and many are Hyundais and Kias.

“Young people figured out a hack, if you will, that these cars were very easy to steal and because of a particular design issue,” Chavez said.

Police are working to combat the issue with steering wheel locks by handing them out for free. They received them from Kia and Hyundai.

“If you have it this way, it’s bumping into this here and the driver itself,” Chavez said, demonstrating the usefulness of the lock.

Thefts are happening across the nation and from Kansas to Missouri.

On Sunday, Dixon was parked near Westport and found his 2019 Kia Optima broken into.

“The steering column had been messed with, they ripped off the covering, the cylinder was hanging, the back passenger window was busted,” Dixon said.

Dixon said he took his car to the dealership last month, and they updated the security system because of the design issues.

He thinks that’s why the criminals couldn’t steal it.

“I do really work hard for what I have,” Dixon said. “So for somebody to come in and do that is just kind of frustrating.”

He said this will cost thousands of dollars to fix.

Dixon encourages vulnerable car owners to get a steering wheel lock and warns drivers to steer clear of dark, secluded areas.

“Make sure you park close to, or on a main street where it’s lit, well lit,” Dixon said.

Chavez said owners with a “push to start” don’t have a problem with the design issue.

Lee’s Summit Police posted this list of the make and models that are most affected:

Hyundai Models

2011–2022 Accent

2011–2022 Elantra

2013–2017 Elantra GT

2013–2014 Elantra Coupe

2011–2012 Elantra Touring

2011–2014 Genesis Coupe

2018–2022 Kona

2020–2021 Palisade

2011–2012, 2019–2022 Santa Fe

2013–2018, 2019 Santa Fe, Santa Fe XL

2013–2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011–2019 Sonata

2011–2022 Tucson

2012–2017, 2019–2021 Veloster

2020–2021 Venue

2011–2012 Veracruz

Kia Models

2011–2021 Forte

2021–2022 K5

2011–2020 Optima

2011–2021 Rio

2011–2021 Sedona

2021–2022 Seltos

2010–2022 Soul

2011–2022 Sorento

2011–2022 Sportage

KIA has a website for owners to check their vehicle’s eligibility for upgrades.