Police warn of trend targeting people at Johnson County fitness centers

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa Police are warning people who live in Johnson Co. of a trend they’re seeing at fitness centers – and it’s not one you want to join.

Cars in fitness center parking lots were broken into twice last week according to Lenexa police. Thieves used the ‘smash and grab’ technique to snatch purses.

“We believe with fitness centers and parks and walking trails ladies do not want to take their purses with them, which is understandable, it’s not a good alternative to leave it in the passenger compartment of your vehicle,” Master Officer Danny Chavez said.

Chavez said it’s not enough to hide valuable belongings in back seats of floorboards. People need to bring them inside.

“If they can see a purse in there, they are going to smash the window out, reach in and take it,” Chavez said. “They’re not deterred by locked doors, they’re not deterred by other people walking around, they’re not deterred by daylight hours. If they see something they want, they’re going to take it and it really only takes a couple of second.”

Chavez said more often than not, these criminals are from out of town. He said, if you see a car driving slowly through parked cars with an out of state plate, then call police.