KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating and warning the public after they discovered thousands of pills laced with fentanyl inside a home this week.

Police issued a search warrant at a home and seized 6,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing the deadly drug fentanyl along with eight firearms and other drugs.

KCKPD is warning the public these pills are made to look exactly like the ones you would get from the pharmacy but contain potentially lethal amounts of fentanyl, a drug 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

Signs of overdose include:

A person’s lips immediately turning blue

Gurgling sounds with breathing

Stiffening of the body or seizure-like activity

Foaming at the mouth

Confusion or strange behavior before the person loses consciousness

If you or someone you know show any of these symptoms after ingesting or snorting a drug, police ask that you call 911 right away.

According to police, once symptoms appear, death can occur within a few short minutes unless the life-saving antidote Naloxone is administered.

“Our nation is facing an overdose epidemic fueled by fentanyl,” KCKPD said in a news release Friday. “So far in 2022, there have been 61 overdoses and 11 overdose deaths in Kansas City, Kansas alone. This is serious business. As we work to stop the flow of these drugs, we ask the community to report suspicions activity in your neighborhoods that could be related to illegal drug activity by calling the KCKPD Narcotics 24-hour Hotline at 913-573-6287.”