Political experts believe 2000 election history could repeat itself in 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Election night is just the end of one phase of the 2020 election season and the start of another.

Between the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and intense public interest, many political analysts and experts expect this year to play out very different than most.

“I think we are going to see something exactly like 2000 because if you remember, it came down to one state of Florida, essentially,” attorney Phil LeVota said. “It’s going to be a waiting game. We are not going to know Nov. 3.”

Like many other people, LeVota is shifting his attention to what happens after the election, comparing this year to the chaotic 2000 election between Al Gore and Former President George W. Bush.

The 2000 election became hectic when Florida was too close to call, prompting recounts, lawsuits and a long delay for official presidential ruling.

Some election watchers worry we could be in for another long, disputed election.

“We know it’s a numbers game,” LeVota said. “We know it’s electoral votes, and some of these swing states are going to matter. We could be in court with North Carolina, Florida or Michigan. Some of these states that maybe don’t count all of their ballots until days after the election, and someone might challenge that.”

In the home stretch of the 2020 election, Jackson County is setting voting records ahead of Election Day. Local election officials said hundreds have been coming to vote daily. Monday is the last day for in-person absentee voting.

“I have to work Tuesday,” Ian Clark said of his reason for voting early. “It’s kind of going through pretty quick. I think I’ve only been here about 40 minutes.”

LeVota is encouraging voters to trust the election process.

“We’ve been doing this a long time, this process, and we got it down right across the world, so have faith we will get it done right,” LeVota said. “Our laws are there for a reason.”